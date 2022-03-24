Bismarck history teacher wins prestigious Milken Educator Award

Wachter Middle School history teacher Erica Quale had no idea that at the end of a Thursday morning assembly, she'd leave with a prestigious honor and an extra $25,000 in her pocket.

The assembly started off like any other, with eighth graders laughing with one another as they filed into the cafeteria and a show choir performing.

But then State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler took the stage and thanked students for their commitment to learning before introducing Milken Family Foundation Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher.

Gallagher told the students that he was at the school Thursday to surprise an educator with an award and invited a few volunteers to help him hold up signs to reveal that one of their teachers was going to receive $25,000.

The eighth graders erupted into cheers when Quale was announced as the winner. In tears, she approached the stage -- where Baesler and Gallagher presented her with an oversized check -- then turned to her students with her hands above her head in the shape of a heart.

"You guys know that I would not be here without any of you," she said to the students. "Every day, you guys are the ones we come to school for."

During her remarks, a student yelled out, "I love you, Ms. Quale!"

The Milken Family Foundation works to elevate education in America and around the world, and its Educator Award is considered one of the most prestigious teacher recognition awards. Only 60 teachers across the country were honored this year.

Recipients are selected by a panel chosen by a state's education department; teachers can't apply or be nominated for the award. The foundation looks for early or mid-career educators with exceptional talent and accomplishments beyond the classroom, and whose contributions go unnoticed.

A statement from the Milken Family Foundation said Quale has a unique ability to connect with students, and that they leave her classroom loving history.

"Quale sees past academics to address the needs of the whole child," the statement said.

Seven North Dakota teachers who have won a Milken Educator Award during their career were present at the ceremony for Quale. The state has had 55 educators recognized since it joined the program in 1992, with nearly $1.4 million awarded in total.

Quale said she is humbled by the award, and that the teachers and kids she works with are "awesome."

"These kids will change your world," she said. "We have a huge weight on our shoulders, because these kids are our kids."

Quale said her daughter, whom she teaches, told her, "We can get new windows" with the award money.

Principal Lee Ziegler said that even though the Milken Educator Award is individual, it also reflects on the school.

"What I want people to know -- and this is across the district -- we have great teachers, we have awesome kids, our parents are supportive," he said.

