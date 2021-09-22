Bismarck Board of Health denies mask mandate request for schools, citing lack of authority

City Attorney Jannelle Combs told the Board of Health that there is no authority for the city health officer to mandate masks without a state of emergency being declared. Both the state of North Dakota and the city of Bismarck have ended their states of emergency tied to the coronavirus pandemic. The attorney added she didn't know how the city could impose a mandate on another political entity in a legal way.

She also said the city could not enforce penalties for some children for not wearing a mask because the law says they're too young to understand the consequences of their actions.

Commissioner Greg Zenker said he was frustrated that the meeting had to be called.

"I'm a little agitated," he said. "The uproar that this has caused and the tension that this has caused between the citizens is enormous."

Commissioner Steve Marquardt said he received more emails about the mandate request than he did about the city budget.

The pro-mask parent group said in a statement after the meeting that it knew the Board of Health did not have the authority to mandate masks but needed it said in a public forum because the school board "has been attempting to mislead the concerned parents and community members."