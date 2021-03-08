Bismarck administrators, parent discuss reported harassment of LGBTQ student

The parents of a student they say was harassed for being part of the LGBTQ community met with Bismarck Public School administrators after bringing up the harassment at a school board meeting last month.

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher told the board Monday that he and Assistant Superintendent Ben Johnson met with Brandi and Tiffany Hardy to discuss the incident as well as to have a conversation about bias.

"This initial meeting was informative and appreciated," Hornbacher said. "Most importantly in this is the idea that harassment and bullying in any form against any student or any staff is unacceptable, whether you belong to the LGBTQ+ community or whether you don't. It's still unacceptable."

Hornbacher said he has set up a time to meet with Brandi Hardy to further discuss LGBTQ issues. The board did not take any action on the matter.

Brandi Hardy told the board at its Feb. 22 meeting about a video from the social media app TikTok of an apple being thrown at a table of LGBTQ middle school students. She told the Tribune that her transgender child was at the table. After the students had been disciplined for throwing objects, they continued to harass LGBTQ students with homophobic statements, Hardy said.