Bills would require North Dakota school board candidates to file campaign finance reports

A pair of bills introduced in the North Dakota Legislature would require candidates for school board to file campaign finance reports.

Under current North Dakota law, candidates for county offices, as well as city offices in communities of 5,000 or more, are required to file campaign finance reports, but candidates running for school board don't have to file any campaign finance reports. A Forum story exploring the situation published prior to the local election in June was part of what prompted the legislation.

That picture would change under bills recently introduced in the North Dakota House of Representatives, one of which, House Bill 1257, is backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The other, House Bill 1116, which appears to be identical in wording, is sponsored by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot. Both bills are scheduled for hearings on Friday.

If enacted, the bills would amend state law to add school board candidates to the list of candidates who must file campaign finance reports.

The bills exempt school board candidates running in districts with fewer than 750 students.

One of the sponsors of the bipartisan bill, Rep. Liz Conmy, D-Fargo, said two things prompted the bill: the Forum article about school board campaign finance rules and several constituents asking that more disclosure be required of school board candidates.

State Sen. Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo, described his support for the legislation this way:

"There has been a national movement of pressure on school boards/systems to limit the discussion on diverse issues, including LGBTQ. This pressure is coming from outside sources supporting school board candidates.

"Since many campaigns are won or lost on the amount of advertisements one can afford, it is important to know who is donating," Braunberger said. "This bill will create transparency for North Dakota residents allowing them to make the best decision of who represents them."

Other sponsors of the legislation include state Reps. Scott Dyk, Pat Heinert, Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, Eric Murphy and Steve Swiontek, all Republicans, as well as Democrats Mary Schneider and Karla Rose Hanson.

State Sen. Todd Beard, R-Williston, also is among the bill's supporters.

Prior to the June election, then-North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger said he wasn't clear on the history of why North Dakota law does not require school board candidates to file campaign donation and expenditure reports.

Jaeger said it might have to do with the fact the positions are nonpartisan, though he acknowledged political parties sometimes identify and support candidates they think are in one party or another.

He said he was not aware of any laws that would prevent a school district from setting up campaign finance reporting requirements.

Jack McDonald, an attorney for the North Dakota Newspaper Association who specializes in transparency laws, has said he believes campaign disclosure laws would be good for school boards.

Any new rules, he said, would have to be done carefully to avoid discouraging people from running.

"My impression so far is, most of these races are self-funded, but it would be good to know when they are not," McDonald said.

While school board candidates in North Dakota don't have to file campaign finance reports, the situation is different in Minnesota, where school board candidates must file them.

For races in North Dakota where campaign finance reports are required, donations of $200 or less do not require identification of the donors, while donations above that threshold do require the donor to be identified.