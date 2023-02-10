A bill in the Legislature would make changes in the faculty tenure policy at two North Dakota colleges to make it easier for a president to dismiss tenured faculty.

Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University were chosen for the demonstration program proposed in House Bill 1446, Prairie Public reported.

"We have elevated the faculty rights of nonproductive tenured faculty members over students, who pay their salaries through tuition," DSU President Stephen Easton told the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee during a recent hearing. "We have elevated the rights of nonproductive faculty members over taxpayers, who pay a significant portion of their salaries. We have elevated the rights of nonproductive faculty members over all the people who work in our institutions who don't have those rights. We have also elevated them over the rights of productive tenured faculty members."

Opponents of the measure said weakening tenure will make it harder to recruit faculty to the state.

North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta said tenure protects academic freedom, and that college presidents already have flexibility in letting tenured faculty go if the faculty aren’t doing their jobs, or if there is a campus financial issue. North Dakota United represents more than 11,000 public employees and teachers.

"Could this bill be used to go after faculty who challenge the status quo, in the best interest of their students and their institution?" Archuleta said. "Could it have a chilling effect on faculty members' willingness to shine a light on fraud, or misuse of taxpayers' dollars, at an institution, if they know they could be subject to an abrupt nonrenewal of their contract?"

The BSC Faculty Senate submitted testimony opposing the bill, saying in part it threatens the school's polytechnic mission "because it would make us less competitive for the talent we need to prepare tomorrow’s workforce." The State Board of Higher Education approved BSC’s charter to become a polytechnic institution in 2018. The mission focuses on workforce development.

BSC President Doug Jensen didn't take a position on the bill.

"The way we see it is that this bill is the North Dakota Legislature directing the State Board of Higher Education through the North Dakota University System. Those entities are working through the bill and the NDUS will give us guidance," Jensen said in a statement to the Tribune.

The Higher Education board has not taken a position on the bill, North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said in submitted neutral testimony.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.