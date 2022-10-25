Baesler: North Dakota test scores show pandemic impacts

North Dakota student scores on a standardized test known as the “nation’s report card” show that the state wasn't immune to the coronavirus pandemic's impacts on education.

Math and reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress both dropped in North Dakota, mirroring a nationwide trend.

Math scores across the country saw their largest decreases ever, and reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Not one state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, according to The Associated Press. Experts cited COVID-19 disruptions, saying the pandemic had erased decades of academic progress. Testing critics caution against putting too much stock in exams like NAEP.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said North Dakota's results are disappointing given that the pandemic closed schools in the state to face-to-face instruction for nine weeks, a relatively short time compared to measures taken in other states.

“We expected declines, given the disruption everyone experienced during the pandemic, but that doesn’t make these results easier to see,” she said. “We must work diligently to take the necessary steps to help all students, across all grades, to achieve. This is a time to focus not just on recovery but on progress.”

Baesler, like U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, said the falling scores point to the need to use federal and state pandemic aid to strengthen education.

“Our schools have been allocated nearly half a billion dollars in COVID relief funding to improve our instruction,” Baesler said. “School boards and local leaders across the state must analyze their data and strategically invest in teachers, specialists and support staff."

The NAEP test is typically given every two years. It was taken between January and March by a sample of students in every state, including 5,651 North Dakota fourth graders and 7,352 eighth graders. Student scores in both math and reading nationally and in North Dakota were lower than those tested in 2019.

North Dakota students’ average score in the reading category was about the same as national averages, according to the state Department of Public Instruction. North Dakota students exceeded national averages in math. However, math scores nationwide plummeted by the largest margins in the history of the test, which began in 1969, AP reported.

The state NAEP data can be found at https://bit.ly/3N2prxW, https://bit.ly/3VXqmnB and https://bit.ly/3f7wAAv.

It confirmed other test information that indicated a learning decline during the pandemic, such as the spring North Dakota State Assessment results in 2021 and 2022, according to Stan Schauer, the Department of Public Instruction’s director of assessments.

“No one assessment or measure can accurately measure student learning or the performance of the state or a school district,” he said. “These NAEP results are the fifth data point we have received regarding North Dakota students’ learning recovery trends since classes resumed in the fall of 2020. They are valuable in understanding what steps need to be taken next.”