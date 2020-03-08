Baesler faces potentially rocky road to reelection as North Dakota's K-12 chief

North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler faces an rocky path to reelection, with a potentially delayed decision on Republican support and uncertainty over whether voters will forgive or condemn her.
Baesler was arrested the night of Feb. 26 in Mandan on suspicion of drunken driving. She was cited for care required, and has said she intends to seek treatment and counseling and to plead guilty to a drunken driving charge believed to be pending.
She declined an interview with the Tribune on Thursday to discuss her arrest and decision to seek treatment, but has said she "made an extremely poor decision when I got in my vehicle and drove after drinking alcohol."
The race
Baesler is one of three candidates for North Dakota superintendent of public instruction, which is a nonpartisan office overseeing K-12 education in the state. Political parties issue letters of support for candidates rather than endorsements.
Baesler and previous U.S. House candidate Charles Tuttle are seeking the GOP's support. Tuttle has said he intends to challenge Baesler on K-12 issues and not on her personal history.
Underwood School District Superintendent/Activities Director Brandt J. Dick announced his candidacy Thursday but said he couldn't yet comment on whether he will seek a party's support.
Candidates have until April 6 to file for the primary ballot.
Baesler was first elected in 2012, when she won 55% of the vote. In 2016 she was reelected with 75% of the vote.
In seeking a third term, Baesler previously told the Tribune she enjoys her job and is "eager to continue doing the work for our 110,000 students and their families in the state."
She has since indicated she intends to stay in the race.
"I ask that you please don’t allow this mistake of mine to undo all the good work we have begun and all we have yet to accomplish together," she said in a statement a week after her arrest.
The state superintendent's annual salary is $122,810, and goes to $125,880 on July 1.
GOP decision
Republican Party leaders will decide this month whether to award the party's letter of support at their summer meeting, after the June 9 state primary in which voters decide nominees for the general election.
The letter usually has been awarded by a vote of delegates after speeches by candidates at the party's state convention, which is set for March 27-29 in Bismarck.
North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg said the party's executive committee on Wednesday passed a motion 10-2 for the party's larger state committee to consider awarding the letter at the summer meeting, which Berg said is typically after the June primary.
Berg said the motion isn't final. The state committee, which includes legislative district leaders, is set to convene March 19 to make the final decision.
You have free articles remaining.
Candidates seeking the GOP letter of support for the office had until Sunday to file signatures of five district chairpersons to be eligible at the state convention. Berg said only Tuttle had submitted signatures as of Wednesday.
"It wasn't the deadline yet but I think with kind of all the uncertainty in everything, our desire was to not put additional pressure on making that decision three weeks from now," said Berg, who indicated Baesler's arrest was a factor in the motion.
Berg said the executive committee's motion also allots time to candidates who have filed on time to speak at the state convention.
'Hedging their bets'
Baesler stands to be reelected if the Republican Party sticks by her and if voters prove forgiving of her DUI arrest, according to Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota.
But the party's potential delay in awarding its letter of support indicates the party is "reassessing," he said. He called it "an interesting internal politics question."
"I think they're hedging their bets," Jendrysik said. "They're waiting to see if anything else maybe is revealed, if any other things come to light on the issue. I think that's probably a wise policy. It's a while to the election. It's possible they're, again, seeing if something might come up or might blow over."
Other candidates are likely to emerge in the race, he added.
"Nothing attracts challengers like a sign of weakness," he said.
Berg said he doesn't know of any other candidates who might emerge. Legislative district conventions are over, he said. Those are opportunities for candidates to mingle with local party faithful, who can vet the candidates.
"To some degree, new people in that race haven't necessarily had the opportunity nor the time to go and meet with those districts, kind of one on one," he said. Baesler and Tuttle have attended district conventions.
Jendrysik called Republicans' letter of support "huge" for a candidate, given the party's dominance in North Dakota and the letter's signal of approval to party faithful.
"Clearly if (Baesler is) running without the party's support, that would be very difficult for her to overcome," he said.
When asked to comment on the superintendent's race, Democratic-NPL Party spokesman Alex Rohr said "candidates are welcome to seek the support of the Dem-NPL at any time" for the nonpartisan race.
"We've had conversations with several individuals interested in running for this office, and this scandal is certainly adding to the demand for stronger leadership for our students and teachers," Rohr said.
Republicans hold all state and congressional offices in North Dakota and control the Legislature.
Voters' forgiveness?
Rohr believes voters are "fed up" with poor behavior by elected officials and said "We’re seeing the NDGOP continuously supporting a pattern of behavior."
"Every few months, we’re talking about our elected officials breaking the law and the public trust instead of addressing overcrowded schools and underpaid teachers," he said.
But other Republican incumbents have won reelection after their arrests on suspicion of drunken driving.
State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI under a plea agreement that included almost a year of unsupervised probation.
State Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving under a plea agreement that also included probation.
Both were reelected in 2018.
Jendrysik said most people probably view drunken driving as a “personal failing” rather than a crime such as stealing or violence.
“I think that they want someone to openly acknowledge they have a problem and work to fix it,” he said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.