Baesler faces potentially rocky road to reelection as North Dakota's K-12 chief

Berg said the motion isn't final. The state committee, which includes legislative district leaders, is set to convene March 19 to make the final decision.

Candidates seeking the GOP letter of support for the office had until Sunday to file signatures of five district chairpersons to be eligible at the state convention. Berg said only Tuttle had submitted signatures as of Wednesday.

"It wasn't the deadline yet but I think with kind of all the uncertainty in everything, our desire was to not put additional pressure on making that decision three weeks from now," said Berg, who indicated Baesler's arrest was a factor in the motion.

Berg said the executive committee's motion also allots time to candidates who have filed on time to speak at the state convention.

'Hedging their bets'

Baesler stands to be reelected if the Republican Party sticks by her and if voters prove forgiving of her DUI arrest, according to Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota.

But the party's potential delay in awarding its letter of support indicates the party is "reassessing," he said. He called it "an interesting internal politics question."