Back to school: families, teachers prepare for reopening of public education after shutdown due to COVID-19

“I'll tell my parents that, you know, the well-being and the safety of your child is number one, and whatever that looks like, whatever that means, that's what we're going to do,” Shockman said.

Meghan Ressler, of Cooperstown, said she is choosing to homeschool her four children on top of being a full-time rancher. She and her husband made this decision because although she has “complete faith” in her children’s teachers, she felt there was not adequate guidance for school districts from the government.

Ressler’s four children, in seventh, sixth, fourth and first grades, shared a single computer at home for distance learning in the spring. She said because of this, they weren’t able to complete coursework in some of their classes. She said she feels through homeschooling, she can keep their education from being interrupted by school closures and switches to online only learning, as well as allow her to help them with stress they might experience due to the pandemic.

“I want to make sure my kids have a steady emotional support system. I want to make sure I’m monitoring them,” Ressler said. “I know my kids better than anybody.”