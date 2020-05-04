Area students earn perfect scores on the ACT college entrance exam

Heiser is weighing a choice among three universities -- North Dakota State, Minnesota and Georgia Tech. He is interested in studying math and research.

Heiser took the ACT twice, getting a 35 on his first attempt. His second try was the perfect 36.

“He was so psyched” by the score, said his mother, Nancy Heiser. “I remember when he opened it up.”

Joyce plans to attend the University of Alabama at Huntsville in the fall to study aerospace engineering.

“The dream is to eventually start building rockets,” he said.

Starting in the seventh grade, Joyce began taking the ACT each year as a way of measuring his academic progress. He scored a 29 on his first exam. He reached the pinnacle of 36 on his final exam in the fall of 2018.

“I mainly just did it to see how I was progressing outside of the state test,” he said. “I wanted to see how I was doing in a setting that was a little more advanced. It was my goal to figure out if I was getting better overall, academically. The 36 was just kind of a surprising thing.”