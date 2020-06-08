Applicants sought for North Dakota Board of Public School Education

Applications are being accepted for two openings on North Dakota's Board of Public School Education, which facilitates cooperation among the state’s various K-12 education organizations.
The board has seven members: State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who administers it, and six members representing groups of counties.
Applicants are being sought to represent two groups of counties. One is Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Sheridan, Stutsman and Wells counties. The other is Dickey, Emmons, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland and Sargent counties.
Applicants must be an eligible voter and live in one of the counties in a group. Board members are appointed by the governor and serve six-year terms.
The board oversees North Dakota’s seven regional education associations, which provide professional development for teachers, and the operations of the K-12 Education Coordination Council, which reviews North Dakota education services and programs and identifies opportunities for efficiency and collaboration.
The board also acts on requests from school districts to dissolve, reorganize or transfer property. In addition, its members participate in an education goals and objectives meeting each year with the Board of Higher Education, the Education Standards and Practices Board and the state Board for Career and Technical Education.
“This is an opportunity for a North Dakotan who is interested in K-12 education to do important public service work that will benefit education,” Baesler said.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. The one-page application form is posted on the Department of Public Instruction’s website, at: https://www.nd.gov/dpi/sites/www/files/documents/SFN%20Forms/SFN%2061841.pdf.
Applications can be emailed to the department at dpi@nd.gov or mailed to: Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, N.D., 58505.
