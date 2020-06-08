Applicants sought for North Dakota Board of Public School Education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Applications are being accepted for two openings on North Dakota's Board of Public School Education, which facilitates cooperation among the state’s various K-12 education organizations.

The board has seven members: State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who administers it, and six members representing groups of counties.

Applicants are being sought to represent two groups of counties. One is Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Sheridan, Stutsman and Wells counties. The other is Dickey, Emmons, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland and Sargent counties.

Applicants must be an eligible voter and live in one of the counties in a group. Board members are appointed by the governor and serve six-year terms.