Applicants sought for Higher Education board openings

Candidates are being sought for two openings on North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education.

The four-year terms of incumbent board members Tim Mihalick, who is the board’s vice chairman, and Nick Hacker end next June 30. Mihalick is eligible for appointment to a second term; Hacker is not. The North Dakota Constitution limits Higher Ed board members to two terms.

The board oversees the North Dakota University System of 11 colleges and universities. The higher education budget is one of the largest in state government, comprising nearly $2.7 billion for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

The application deadline for the two positions is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications may be emailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction at dpipa@nd.gov or sent by regular mail to the NDDPI at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND 58505.

Candidates must fill out a one-page application and supply a resume and no more than six letters of reference. They must have lived in North Dakota for the previous five years, and not been employed or paid by the University System within the last two years.

North Dakotans who hold bachelor’s degrees from North Dakota State University are not presently eligible for appointment to the board. The state Constitution says no more than two bachelor’s degree holders from any one University System institution may serve on the board at the same time, and the board already has two NDSU alums -- Jeffry Volk, of Fargo, and Kevin Black, of Minot.

The Higher Ed board has eight voting members, seven of whom are chosen for four-year terms. The eighth is a student at one of the University System’s schools and serves for one year. The student board member is exempt from the alumni provision. The board also has nonvoting members who represent the system’s faculty and staff.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is chairwoman of a five-person screening committee that will choose three finalists for each open seat and forward its recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointments. His choices must be reviewed by the North Dakota Senate.