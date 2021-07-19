Annual Fill the Bus event set in Bismarck

The annual Fill the Bus event in Bismarck has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The program for a quarter century has helped Bismarck-Mandan area students in need prepare for the school year. Bismarck Public Schools partners with iHeart Media, community businesses and individual donors.

This year's event is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both the north and south Red Carpet Carwash locations. Donations also can be made online for the purchase of needed supplies at https://www.bpsfoundation.com/donations/fill-the-bus/.

Parents in need of school supplies for their children should contact their children’s schools in mid-August with the grade levels of each child to learn when they can pick up materials. Pickup days typically are on the first day of school.

Requested supplies, in order of need, are:

Kleenex/face tissue boxes

Backpacks (youth and adult with computer liner)

Markers

Colored pencils

Earbuds or headphones

Yellow highlighters

Black Sharpies

Pencil boxes or pencil bag

Dry erase markers

Calculators (both basic and scientific)

Flash drives

3x5 notecards

1-2-inch ring binders

Scissors (Fiskars preferred, various sizes needed)

Folders and binder dividers (both with pockets)

Notebooks (composition, wide-ruled and college-ruled)

Rulers

Crayons (24 pack)

Glue sticks

