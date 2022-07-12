 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual Fill the Bus event set in Bismarck

Andi Ahne sorts school items and supplies inside a school bus during the 2019 Fill the Bus event in Bismarck. This year's event is Aug. 17.

The annual Fill the Bus event in Bismarck has been scheduled for Aug. 17.

The program for 26 years has helped Bismarck-Mandan area students in need prepare for the school year. Bismarck Public Schools partners with iHeart Media, community businesses and individual donors.

This year's event is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both the north and south Red Carpet Carwash locations. Donations also can be made online for the purchase of needed supplies at https://www.bpsfoundation.com/donations/fill-the-bus/.

Parents in need of school supplies for their children should contact their children’s schools in mid-August with the grade levels of each child to learn when they can pick up materials. Pickup days typically are on the first day of school.

Requested supplies, in order of need, are:

  • Kleenex/face tissue boxes
  • Backpacks (youth and adult with computer liner)
  • Markers
  • Colored pencils
  • Earbuds or headphones
  • Yellow highlighters
  • Black Sharpies
  • Pencil boxes or pencil bag
  • Dry erase markers
  • Calculators (both basic and scientific)
  • Flash drives
  • 3x5 notecards
  • 1-2-inch ring binders
  • Scissors (Fiskars preferred, various sizes needed)
  • Folders and binder dividers (both with pockets)
  • Notebooks (composition, wide-ruled and college-ruled)
  • Rulers
  • Crayons (24 pack)
  • Glue sticks
