University of Jamestown alum Jim Unruh and his wife, Candy, have donated $15 million to the university.

The school says it's the largest single donation in university history, as well as the largest single gift given to private education in North Dakota.

Unruh graduated from Jamestown in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He made his fortune in the business world, including being a longtime executive with Alerion Capital Group LLC.

The donation goes toward the creation and naming of the university's new School of Character in Leadership, and will support the renovation of the Voorhees Chapel and a new building that will become the school's center for faith and life.

“Leadership is something we are all engaged in, and the pressure of leadership today is enormous,” Unruh said. “We can’t be more supportive of trying to raise this program up, because the need is great. The success I’ve had has a lot to do with the values that were reinforced here at UJ."

University President Polly Peterson called Unruh "an incredible visionary for (the) University of Jamestown, challenging us to think boldly while never losing sight of the values upon which we were founded."