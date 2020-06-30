ACT/SAT score requirement temporarily waived at North Dakota colleges and universities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education temporarily waived the standardized test score requirement for admission into the state's 11 colleges and universities.

The board also allowed institutions to accept unofficial copies of high school and college transcripts for admission.

The waivers will be in place through the summer of 2022.

Prospective students applying to higher education institutions must normally submit an official transcript and a standardized test score during the admission process. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted testing this spring, with nationwide dates for the ACT and SAT getting postponed and rescheduled.

Officials believe the waiver will have a minimal effect on admissions this fall, but could have greater impact the following academic year.

“Because ND high school students normally take the ACT during their junior year, this fall semester is probably the least of our concerns. It’s the following fall semester, 2021, that we anticipate might be more problematic. Additionally, we have anecdotally heard that two-thirds of Minnesota students have not taken the ACT,” said Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Lisa Johnson.

Students from Minnesota made up 32% of the student body at the University of North Dakota and 46% at North Dakota State University during the 2019-2020 academic year.

