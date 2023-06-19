Nine people have applied for an open seat on the Mandan School Board.

Board member Heidi Schuchard resigned from her seat in early June due to a move out of the Mandan School District, which makes her ineligible to continue serving.

The board decided to appoint someone to fill the seat until the next regular election on June 11, 2024, rather than call and pay for a special election.

The nine applicants are:

North Dakota Geological Survey Paleontology Program Manager Clint Boyd

Nonprofit organization founder Lorraine Davis

Tractor Supply Co. District Manager Jeremy Miller

Mandan Police Department Lt. Jason Neuberger

U.S. Department of Agriculture Port Services Assistant Director Timothy Rector

City of Mandan Communications Specialist Kari Schmidt

Accountant Savannah Schmidt

Business owner Karmen Siirtola

Kevin Tuggle, who did not list an occupation. The district did not immediately have further information on him.

Davis, Savannah Schmidt and Siirtola ran unsuccessfully for the board in the 2022 election. Rector previously served on the board but did not seek reelection last year.

The board was scheduled to interview the nine applicants Monday evening. The chosen board member will be appointed at the next regularly scheduled board meeting, at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

The Mandan School Board has nine members who serve three-year terms. Members Marnie Piehl, Kama Hoovestol and Darren Haugen were reelected last week; the three incumbents faced no challengers. There was not enough time between Schuchard's resignation and the election to get her position on the ballot.

Others on the board are Sheldon Wolf, Rick Horn, Caroline Kozojed, Lori Furaus and Tom Peters. More information on the board is at bit.ly/3ML5SKQ.