8 candidates recommended for board tasked with managing school boards in North Dakota

Eight candidates, including three from Bismarck, are vying to represent central North Dakota on a board that manages school districts.
The candidates to represent Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Sheridan, Stutsman and Wells counties on the state Board of Public School Education are:
- Kenneth Aune, Jamestown, band director at Jamestown Middle School
- Rick Diegel, Steele, superintendent of Kidder County Public Schools
- Donald Emch, Bismarck, retired schoolteacher and administrator
- Burdell Johnson, Tuttle, farmer/rancher and business owner
- Andrew Jordan, Bismarck, superintendent of Wilton Public Schools
- Nick Klemisch, Garrison, superintendent of Garrison Public Schools
- Marsha Lembke, Bismarck, retired administrator for the North Dakota Department of Transportation
- Jason Rohr, Jamestown, senior crop insurance specialist for AgCountry Farm Credit Services
Their names have been forwarded to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will appoint one of the candidates to serve a six-year term on the board.
The seven-member board acts on requests from school districts to dissolve, reorganize or transfer property. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is a member of the Board of Public School Education and serves as its executive secretary.
