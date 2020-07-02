8 candidates recommended for board tasked with managing school boards in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eight candidates, including three from Bismarck, are vying to represent central North Dakota on a board that manages school districts.

The candidates to represent Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Sheridan, Stutsman and Wells counties on the state Board of Public School Education are:

Kenneth Aune, Jamestown, band director at Jamestown Middle School

Rick Diegel, Steele, superintendent of Kidder County Public Schools

Donald Emch, Bismarck, retired schoolteacher and administrator

Burdell Johnson, Tuttle, farmer/rancher and business owner

Andrew Jordan, Bismarck, superintendent of Wilton Public Schools

Nick Klemisch, Garrison, superintendent of Garrison Public Schools

Marsha Lembke, Bismarck, retired administrator for the North Dakota Department of Transportation

Jason Rohr, Jamestown, senior crop insurance specialist for AgCountry Farm Credit Services

Their names have been forwarded to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will appoint one of the candidates to serve a six-year term on the board.

The seven-member board acts on requests from school districts to dissolve, reorganize or transfer property. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is a member of the Board of Public School Education and serves as its executive secretary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0