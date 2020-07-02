8 candidates recommended for board tasked with managing school boards in North Dakota

Eight candidates, including three from Bismarck, are vying to represent central North Dakota on a board that manages school districts.

The candidates to represent Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Sheridan, Stutsman and Wells counties on the state Board of Public School Education are:

  • Kenneth Aune, Jamestown, band director at Jamestown Middle School
  • Rick Diegel, Steele, superintendent of Kidder County Public Schools
  • Donald Emch, Bismarck, retired schoolteacher and administrator
  • Burdell Johnson, Tuttle, farmer/rancher and business owner
  • Andrew Jordan, Bismarck, superintendent of Wilton Public Schools
  • Nick Klemisch, Garrison, superintendent of Garrison Public Schools
  • Marsha Lembke, Bismarck, retired administrator for the North Dakota Department of Transportation
  • Jason Rohr, Jamestown, senior crop insurance specialist for AgCountry Farm Credit Services

Their names have been forwarded to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will appoint one of the candidates to serve a six-year term on the board.

The seven-member board acts on requests from school districts to dissolve, reorganize or transfer property. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is a member of the Board of Public School Education and serves as its executive secretary.

