7th annual Indian Education Summit set in Bismarck

New legislation will be one of the focuses of North Dakota's seventh annual Indian Education Summit, being held Thursday and Friday at the state Capitol and the neighboring North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.
The Legislature earlier this year approved Senate Bill 2304, which requires North Dakota studies instruction in elementary school to include an emphasis on the state’s federally recognized Indian tribes: the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, or Three Affiliated Tribes; the Standing Rock Sioux; the Spirit Lake Nation; the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Nation.
“Including curriculum in our classrooms that speaks to the culture of our Native American students is essential to helping them learn,” said Lucy Fredericks, the Department of Public Instruction’s director of American Indian and multicultural education.
State Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, helped garner support for the bill. She'll speak during the summit on “Native American Education for All.”
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said educators also will review the progress of North Dakota’s Native American Essential Understandings school instructional project, which Baesler began in 2015. It provides information about the history, culture and traditions of North Dakota’s tribes, including a resource document for classrooms and a website with interviews of tribal elders.
“All of our North Dakota students should know the history of the Native people who came before us, and how they contribute to our state today,” Baesler said. “We continue to work to promote this awareness, and to provide our teachers with the materials they need to do this.”
Summit organizers expect record attendance, with 169 people having registered, Fredericks said Tuesday. There will be 27 group breakout sessions about subjects including literacy instruction, strategies for school improvement, encouraging use of the Lakota language, using Native cultural teachings in the classroom, and promoting good mental health among Native youth.
More than 10% of North Dakota’s K-12 enrollment is Native American, according to Fredericks.