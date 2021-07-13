7th annual Indian Education Summit set in Bismarck

New legislation will be one of the focuses of North Dakota's seventh annual Indian Education Summit, being held Thursday and Friday at the state Capitol and the neighboring North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

The Legislature earlier this year approved Senate Bill 2304, which requires North Dakota studies instruction in elementary school to include an emphasis on the state’s federally recognized Indian tribes: the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, or Three Affiliated Tribes; the Standing Rock Sioux; the Spirit Lake Nation; the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Nation.

“Including curriculum in our classrooms that speaks to the culture of our Native American students is essential to helping them learn,” said Lucy Fredericks, the Department of Public Instruction’s director of American Indian and multicultural education.

State Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, helped garner support for the bill. She'll speak during the summit on “Native American Education for All.”