Seven people including two Bismarck residents have applied for two positions on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.

The Bismarck applicants are Dustin Gawrylow, political consultant with Policy Matters LLC, and Stanley Schauer, director of assessment for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

The other five applicants are University of Jamestown engineering professor Katrina Christiansen, an unsuccessful candidate last year for the U.S. Senate; Minot bank business development officer Timothy Mihalick, who is the board's vice chairman; Fargo human resources consultant Curtis Biller; Grand Forks cardiologist Mevan Wijetunga; and Marya Skaare, president of Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson.

The four-year terms of incumbents Mihalick and Nick Hacker end June 30. Mihalick is eligible for a second term, while Hacker is leaving after serving eight years on the panel. The North Dakota Constitution limits Higher Education board members to two consecutive four-year terms.

The board oversees the 11 public colleges and universities that make up the North Dakota University System. It has eight voting members including a student representative, and two advisory, nonvoting members who represent the system’s staff and faculty.

A five-person nominating committee chaired by State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler will choose finalists for each of the two seats. The committee will forward its recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will pick the two members, subject to confirmation of the state Senate.