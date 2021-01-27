7 apply for 2 seats on North Dakota Board of Higher Education

Two area professionals are among seven applicants for two seats on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.

Mark Nygard, of Hazen, is a retired construction manager for Basin Electric Power Cooperative. Stanley Schauer, of Bismarck, is director of assessments for the state Department of Public Instruction.

The Higher Education board oversees the state's 11 public colleges and universities. Its member nominating committee, chaired by state School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, is meeting Thursday to choose three finalists to forward to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointments.

His choices must be confirmed by the North Dakota Senate. The Senate also will be reviewing Burgum’s Dec. 17 appointment of Bismarck orthodontist and former mayor John Warford, who succeeded Fargo attorney Joseph A. Wetch Jr., who resigned from the board in August.

The board seats coming open are held by Grand Forks physician Casey Ryan and Tioga petroleum geologist and industry consultant Kathleen Neset. Their terms end June 30. Ryan has applied for a second term. Neset is finishing her second term and is not eligible for reappointment.

Thursday's 4 p.m. meeting in Room 131 of the state Capitol's judicial wing will be livestreamed at https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/j/82539254932?pwd=RzNzeVJlYWY2Z1BoTGRnT0ZvT09RQT09.

