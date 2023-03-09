Six people including a Bismarck man have been named finalists for two seats that are opening on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.

The four-year terms of incumbents Timothy Mihalick and Nick Hacker end June 30. Mihalick, the board's vice chairman, is eligible for a second term, while Hacker is leaving after serving eight years on the panel. The North Dakota Constitution limits Higher Education board members to two consecutive four-year terms.

The board oversees the 11 public colleges and universities that make up the North Dakota University System, including Bismarck State College. It has eight voting members including a student representative, and two advisory, nonvoting members who represent the system’s staff and faculty.

A five-person nominating committee chaired by State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler chose three finalists for each of the two seats that are opening. Gov. Doug Burgum will pick the two members, subject to confirmation of the state Senate.

Mihalick, a business development officer at Minot’s First Western Bank & Trust, is one of the finalists for his seat. The other two are Jamestown engineering professor Katrina Christiansen, an unsuccessful candidate last year for the U.S. Senate; and Marya Skaare, president of Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson.

The three finalists for Hacker's seat are Stanley Schauer, of Bismarck, director of assessment for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction; Fargo human resources consultant Curtis Biller; and Grand Forks cardiologist Mevan Wijetunga.

Bismarck applicant Dustin Gawrylow, political consultant with Policy Matters LLC, was not chosen as a finalist.