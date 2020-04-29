4th North Dakota school district approved for 4-day week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday approved a fourth school district to transition to a four-day school week in the 2020-21 academic year.

Eight Mile School District of Trenton in northwestern North Dakota applied along with three other schools by the March 1 deadline. Baesler earlier this month approved the Mandaree and White Shield school districts and Hillcrest Seventh-Day Adventist Elementary in Jamestown.

North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction requested additional information from Eight Mile, which then completed a district community survey, department spokesman Dale Wetzel said Tuesday.

Eight Mile's school board administered the survey from April 16-20. It garnered 175 respondents and majority support for the four-day school week. The board afterward approved moving to a four-day week, with more details to come regarding a 2020-21 calendar and programming.

"A thorough review of the initiative, which will include several opportunities for input from parents, students, school staff and our community, will occur during the upcoming school year to determine whether this will be an initiative that will be continued beyond 2020-21," a school district announcement stated.