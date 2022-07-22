4 North Dakota Teacher of the Year finalists named

Teachers in Bismarck, Linton, Grand Forks and Hunter are finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced the finalists Friday. They are:
- Abby DuBord, of Bismarck, a first-grade teacher at Centennial Elementary who is moving to the newly built Elk Ridge Elementary in northwest Bismarck this fall.
- Megan Wald, of Kintyre, a business education instructor at Linton High School and adjunct business teacher for the North Dakota Center for Distance Education in Fargo.
- Megan Margerum, of Hunter, a third-grade English/language arts teacher at Northern Cass Public School in Hunter, in rural Cass County.
- Ivona Todorovic, of Grand Forks, an English language instructor at Grand Forks Red River High School who teaches students who are not native English speakers.
Baesler will visit the school of each finalist to celebrate their achievement. Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum will reveal the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year in September. The winner will receive a $15,000 grant to use for promoting the teaching profession. The winner also will compete for the national Teacher of the Year award.