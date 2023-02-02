The Bismarck School Board has named four finalists as it searches for the district's next superintendent.

Whoever is chosen will succeed Superintendent Jason Hornbacher, who announced last fall that he will retire effective at the end of this June, after more than 30 years with the district. It's the largest district in the state, with an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.

Finalists are:

Brandt Dick, chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association, and Burleigh County superintendent of schools, a position he has held since 2022. Prior administrative experience includes superintendent in Underwood from 2011-22, superintendent for Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock from 2008-14, and secondary principal at New Salem from 2007-08. Dick unsuccessfully challenged incumbent State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler in the 2020 election, receiving 40% of the vote.

Jeff Fastnacht, assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools, a position he has held since 2018. Prior administrative experience includes superintendent in Ellendale from 2002-18, and elementary principal and information technology director in Ellendale from 1996-2002.

Tyler Hanson, superintendent in Edgeley, a position he has held since 2015. Prior administrative experience includes elementary principal in Bismarck from 2009-15, and elementary principal and tech coordinator at Edgeley from 2004-09.

Shawn Oban, principal of Horizon Middle School in Bismarck, a position he has held since 2021. Prior administrative experience includes elementary principal and fine arts coordinator in Bismarck from 2009-21.

The finalists will be interviewed on Feb. 8, 9, 15 and 16. The daylong process includes interviews by focus groups composed of community members, government officials, school administrators, parents, teachers, students and support staff. Those groups will provide feedback to the School Board. The day will culminate with the candidate giving a public presentation to the board at 6 p.m.

More information on the public presentations will be made available at www.bismarckschools.org closer to the dates.