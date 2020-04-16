3 North Dakota school districts approved for 4-day weeks

White Shield has 151 K-12 students and is located on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota.

Twelve schools in North Dakota are on four-day weeks for at least part of the current school year, up from six last year. All but one of those are public schools.

School districts already operating on four-day weeks have until July 1 to apply for an initial one-year extension or an additional five-year extension.

The provision in state law allowing for four-day weeks has been around since at least 1999. But it wasn't until 2014 that East Fairview and Dunseith became the first school districts in the state to adopt it.

A move by the 2019 Legislature made it easier for schools to implement a four-day week by shifting how yearly minimum instruction time is tracked, to hours rather than days. That gave schools more flexibility.

Proponents of the four-day school week say it improves attendance, appeals to teachers who may not otherwise choose to work in that district, and can help cut costs. Opponents argue that longer school days may be harmful to students, and that finding child care for younger children on weekdays is difficult on families.

