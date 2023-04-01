About 1,300 people are expected in Bismarck for the North Dakota Future Business Leaders of America 56th annual State Leadership Conference.

FBLA is a professional organization for students interested in pursuing business careers.

Middle school and high school students and school officials will be attending the event at the Bismarck Event Center from Sunday through Tuesday. More than 60 FBLA chapters from across the state will be represented.

Students will have the opportunity to listen to speakers, attend workshops and test their business skills against other students.