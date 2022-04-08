 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Easter egg hunts abound in Bismarck this weekend

There are no shortage of Easter egg hunts in Bismarck this weekend.

The Former Governors' Mansion State Historic Site will host a hunt from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Children should bring their own baskets. Treats and lemonade will be served. The event is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Dakota Zoo is hosting its annual hunt on Saturday, from 1-3 p.m. It's for children up to age 12. Admission price applies.

The Optimist Club of Bismarck is hosting its fifth annual hunt on the state Capitol grounds on Sunday afternoon. The event is free and open to youth age 9 and under. Bags will be provided. Kids ages 3 and under will start at 1:30 p.m., those 4-6 years old at 2 p.m., and those 7-9 at 2:30 p.m.

