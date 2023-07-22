Roadwork that was to begin Monday on East Bismarck Expressway from East Main Avenue to Miriam Drive has now been moved to July 31 or later.

Outside lanes for northbound and southbound traffic will be closed for the first phase of the project, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Work will consist of grinding, repairs to concrete pavement, curbs and gutters, and improvements to ramps. The project is expected to take 50 days to complete. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone once work begins.