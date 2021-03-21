 Skip to main content
Early morning fire displaces occupants of Bismarck home
Early morning fire displaces occupants of Bismarck home

An early morning fire displaced the occupants of a Bismarck home. No one was hurt.

Firefighters who responded to the home in the 1200 block of First Street about 1 a.m. Sunday found smoke coming from vents in the roof. The occupants of the home had gotten out safely.

Firefighters found charred wood and smoldering insulation in the attic, extinguished them and removed them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental in nature.

Crisis Care Chaplaincy assisted the homeowners. 

