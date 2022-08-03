A Cannon Ball woman with a lengthy history of driving offenses allegedly told police she had been smoking fentanyl right before crashing her car into a Bismarck house on Tuesday.

Arianna Uses Arrow's 2009 Chevy Malibu went through the five-way intersection of Avenue C, Ward Road and Griffin Street, over a curb, through a fence and into the side of the home at 615 N. Griffin St. shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the police report.

"She stated at the hospital that she had smoked fentanyl at Tom O'Leary Golf Course. (She) states she came to the red light and saw her light turn green, and that is all she remembers," Officer Brad Miller said in the report.

A witness to the crash and others unsuccessfully tried to wake Uses Arrow at the scene. She was taken to a hospital, where she told authorities she was not injured, according to the report.

Uses Arrow, 32, was cited for failure to maintain control and for a registration card violation. Authorities are awaiting test results to determine whether she will be charged with driving under the influence. Court documents don't list an attorney for her, and she did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

It did not appear that the car hit the house hard or that the home had any structural damage, according to Lt. Jeff Solemsaas. The car was disabled in the crash and towed.