Dream Center Bismarck breaks ground on $3.1 million facility to serve the needy

Barnhardt, longtime owner of J&R Vacuum and Sewing with his wife, Cindy, said he grew up in a low-income household with three siblings, "and that really got me going as far as having a heart for low-income people in our community.”

Then he got a bigger boost.

“First of all I’d like to thank God,” Barnhardt told the crowd. “Without the vision that he gave me on May 29, 2016, none of this would even had gotten started. I just don’t think that big.”

Cindy Barnhardt said in an interview that her husband "just woke up one day and he said, 'I just suddenly had my head filled with an idea.' The dream was to have a seven-day-a-week free meal, with free services for people who needed them."

Jim Barnhardt later took over as board chairman for The Banquet, which was founded in 2005 in partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church. Meals were increased to four days a week.

"The church ... wanted to see it grow but they really didn't have a way to have a seven-day-a-week meal there," Cindy Barnhardt said.