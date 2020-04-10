Doctor who unsuccessfully sued Bismarck clinic loses appeal

A doctor who unsuccessfully sued Mid Dakota Clinic for racial discrimination but played a role in another lawsuit that cost the health care provider millions has lost an appeal.
Oncologist Jayaram Bharadwaj, who was born in India, sued the Bismarck clinic, its CEO, its board of directors and some individual directors in July 2016, seeking unspecified money damages for alleged racial discrimination including racial epithets and taunting.
His lawsuit claimed that when he reported the discriminatory behavior and potential Medicare fraud by another doctor, the clinic fabricated reasons for his suspension and ultimate termination.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland in June 2018 ruled against Bharadwaj, who later appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel recently upheld Hovland’s ruling, stating that Bharadwaj did not have evidence of discrimination or retaliation and that his “inability to get along with others” justified Mid Dakota’s actions.
Bharadwaj’s dispute with the clinic is intertwined in a lawsuit filed in March 2017 by family practice physician Robert Roswick, who claimed he was unjustly fired the year before for speaking out against alleged discrimination against the Indian-American physician.
Roswick prevailed in his lawsuit, won more than $2.1 million and later received a Humanitarian Award from the city of Bismarck.
However, the 8th Circuit judges wrote in their decision regarding Bharadwaj's lawsuit that he "cannot use Dr. Roswick’s strong retaliation claim to bootstrap his weak one.”
Mid Dakota CEO Marvin Lein in a statement issued after the ruling said: “We are grateful for the court’s decision today, affirming the district court’s grant of summary judgment showing no genuine issue of material facts against the defendants existed in this case. For over 40 years, we have been serving this community and working every day to earn our reputation as the doctors you know and trust, and we will continue to provide the highest quality healthcare services to our patients and staff.”
Bharadwaj’s attorney, J. Ashwin Madia, in a statement to the Tribune, said: "We're disappointed by the appellate court's decision in Dr. Bharadwaj's case, particularly after a Bismarck jury that actually heard from all relevant witnesses found that Mid Dakota violated the Civil Rights Act and retaliated against Dr. Roswick. We're evaluating our options and next steps with Dr. Bharadwaj."
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
