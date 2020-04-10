Doctor who unsuccessfully sued Bismarck clinic loses appeal

Roswick prevailed in his lawsuit, won more than $2.1 million and later received a Humanitarian Award from the city of Bismarck.

However, the 8th Circuit judges wrote in their decision regarding Bharadwaj's lawsuit that he "cannot use Dr. Roswick’s strong retaliation claim to bootstrap his weak one.”

Mid Dakota CEO Marvin Lein in a statement issued after the ruling said: “We are grateful for the court’s decision today, affirming the district court’s grant of summary judgment showing no genuine issue of material facts against the defendants existed in this case. For over 40 years, we have been serving this community and working every day to earn our reputation as the doctors you know and trust, and we will continue to provide the highest quality healthcare services to our patients and staff.”

Bharadwaj’s attorney, J. Ashwin Madia, in a statement to the Tribune, said: "We're disappointed by the appellate court's decision in Dr. Bharadwaj's case, particularly after a Bismarck jury that actually heard from all relevant witnesses found that Mid Dakota violated the Civil Rights Act and retaliated against Dr. Roswick. We're evaluating our options and next steps with Dr. Bharadwaj."

