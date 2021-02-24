Detroit man sentenced on drug charge

A Detroit-area man arrested in Bismarck on drug charges in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 1 ¼ years in prison.

Antonio Herfy, 26, must also spend three years on supervised release, court records show. He pleaded guilty in January to possessing oxycodone with the intent to distribute.

Herfy and two other men were arrested in August 2019 at a Bismarck motel. Police said they found 450 oxycodone pills, $45,000 cash and multiple cellphones in the room. Text messages on the phones showed that the men were selling the pills, authorities said.

Michael Sinnawi, 34, was sentenced in December to three years in prison. His father, Kamal Sinnawi, is scheduled for a March 24 change of plea and sentencing, court records show. Both men also are from the Detroit area.

