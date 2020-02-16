'Deputy Tommy' the face of Morton County sheriff's new program

“Anytime we can bring outside resources in, we want to do that,” Christopherson said.

Tomlinson, 40, has 17 years of law enforcement experience, including special training though the National Association of School Resource Officers. He’s served as a student resource officer in Mandan and was with the Mandan Police Department prior to that. He still stops in at Mandan schools to follow up on the students there, and now he’s looking forward to building similar relationships in the smaller schools.

“They’re perfect for what we want to do,” he said. He looks forward to seeing what students such as Simpson -- who is eyeing a career in law enforcement -- do after they graduate.

“It’s cool to see a kid with that much enthusiasm,” he said.

Each school can utilize the program as they choose. The sheriff's office is funding it this year. Kirchmeier will meet with school officials in March to review the program and the funding required to continue it.

Tomlinson will assist in sheriff’s office investigations when school is not in session. His reception at the schools has been “really good,” he said, and he sees the opportunity in the next few months to lay solid groundwork for next year.

“I hope when we start in the fall it will be an easy transition and we hit the ground running,” he said.

