North Dakota's congressional delegation is urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency to abandon or delay its implementation of a new flood insurance rate map for Bismarck.

Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., recently sent a letter to Madi Pluss, a regional risk map specialist with FEMA, as did Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz last month.

Concerns include that the new federal flood risk map could require some residents in a high-poverty area to buy flood insurance.

“Proceeding with the current timeline will have a negative impact on Bismarck’s most vulnerable populations,” the delegation wrote.

Both the delegation and the city also say Bismarck should be given more time to complete flood mitigation improvements.

The new map would add 1,500 Burleigh County and 650 city parcels to the list of those with increased flood risk. An appeal period ends May 18.