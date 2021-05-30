Dakota Zoo in Bismarck getting ready to welcome penguins

The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck is constructing a facility that will include a penguin enclosure -- but not the cold, snow-filled type you might expect.
Zoo Director Terry Lincoln said officials hope to open the exhibit by the end of summer.
"We haven’t identified an opening time yet but I can say we’re making steady progress," he said. "My hope is we’ll be able to open this facility up before school starts."
The facility will be along the wilderness trail and will house eight male African penguins. Lincoln said a penguin exhibit has been highly requested over the years and that visitors and staff are excited to finally meet the birds coming from other animal facilities.
The exhibit will include an outdoor and indoor pool with naturalistic rockwork. Contrary to popular belief, Lincoln said, the penguins will be outside in the summer and kept inside the heated facility during the colder months.
"They are from Africa, so they enjoy warmer weather," he said. "We don't have to make snowstorms for them; these aren't the type of penguins that like that."
African penguins are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. According to the site, the penguin population is threatened by oil pollution and overfishing along the southwestern coast of Africa.
The Dakota Zoo is partnered with the Saving Animals From Extinction group and partakes in Species Survival Plan programs to help save vulnerable species such as the penguins from extinction.
"Every visit, whether it's through a membership or through paying at the gate, a percentage of that goes directly into conservation," Lincoln said.
With additional fundraising, the facility will also include a new red panda and meerkat exhibit. Renovations to concessions, admissions and the gift shop as well as a new black bear exhibit are other goals of the Zoo 2020 capital campaign, which has raised $1.4 million so far.