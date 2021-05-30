Dakota Zoo in Bismarck getting ready to welcome penguins

The Dakota Zoo in Bismarck is constructing a facility that will include a penguin enclosure -- but not the cold, snow-filled type you might expect.

Zoo Director Terry Lincoln said officials hope to open the exhibit by the end of summer.

"We haven’t identified an opening time yet but I can say we’re making steady progress," he said. "My hope is we’ll be able to open this facility up before school starts."

The facility will be along the wilderness trail and will house eight male African penguins. Lincoln said a penguin exhibit has been highly requested over the years and that visitors and staff are excited to finally meet the birds coming from other animal facilities.

The exhibit will include an outdoor and indoor pool with naturalistic rockwork. Contrary to popular belief, Lincoln said, the penguins will be outside in the summer and kept inside the heated facility during the colder months.

"They are from Africa, so they enjoy warmer weather," he said. "We don't have to make snowstorms for them; these aren't the type of penguins that like that."