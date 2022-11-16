CVB unveils Bismarck-Mandan Art Trail Pass

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched the Bismarck-Mandan Art Trail Pass, a gamified trail that aims to get locals and visitors to explore the area’s art scene.

This free digital pass allows people to explore Bismarck-Mandan’s local art in a mobile-friendly way. Passholders can check in at sites geographically with discounts offered by participating member merchants and prizes from the CVB. Prizes can include a sticker, cotton tote, sweepstakes entry or entries, sketchbooks, window clings and monthly drawings for a $25 gift certificate to the Bismarck-Mandan Visitor Center gift shop at 1600 Burnt Boat Drive.

“We have such amazing local art and talented artists in our community, we thought that this was a fun way to get people out to see and experience it," bureau CEO Sheri Grossman said. "There are over 80 stops on the trail and as more stops are developed, we will continue to add on to it. We’ll run yearly campaigns, offering new prizes each year.”

For more information or to sign up for the pass, go to www.noboundariesnd.com/art-trail.