A West Fargo woman whom authorities say threatened police and kicked a medical worker in Bismarck will not spend any time in prison.

Heidi Mattern, 32, was arrested in January when police responded to a Bismarck restaurant and bar for a report of an unwanted person, according to an affidavit. Police said Mattern was unable to stand upright without staggering, physically threatened officers as they attempted to find her a ride, and later kicked a hospital emergency room worker.

Mattern while at the hospital allegedly did not know where her 11-year-old daughter was. Authorities later made contact with a woman who, at Mattern's request, had taken the girl to a sporting event while Mattern stayed at the bar, the affidavit states.

Mattern initially faced felony charges of simple assault on emergency personnel, attempting to assault a peace officer and child neglect, along with a misdemeanor disorderly conduct count. She pleaded not guilty in February.

She recently reached an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and the other charges were dismissed, court documents show. She was given credit for two days served in jail, and ordered to undergo an evaluation and complete any recommended treatment.