A Stanton woman accused of dealing meth and using a fake identity in Bismarck has pleaded not guilty.

Shelby Lemer, 28, faces a felony charge of drug possession with intent to deliver that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She also is accused of giving false information to police, a misdemeanor.

Officers conducted a welfare check July 2 on a vehicle that had been in the J.C. Penney parking lot at Kirkwood Mall for two hours. The woman in the car allegedly identified herself as Emilee Pflinger, using a North Dakota driver’s License, according to a police affidavit. Authorities said they later discovered her real identity.

The affidavit states that the vehicle did not belong to Lemer. She reportedly stated that she was in town just for the day and was going to Hazen after she finished her food. A K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs, and a search allegedly turned up a small amount of heroin, meth pipes and 126 grams of meth. A low-level user typically has no more than 3 grams, according to authorities.

Lemer's trial is scheduled for Nov. 22.