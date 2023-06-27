Bismarck police have identified a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed Sunday night in an Ohio Street apartment as Taryn Hohbein, and Burleigh County prosecutors have charged the suspect with murder.

Police are treating Hohbein's death as a homicide. Corbin Lampert, 19, of Bismarck, is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on formal felony charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The murder charge carries a potential punishment of life in prison without chance of parole. The weapons charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Lampert was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. His bond is likely to be set at that time.

Hohbein and Lampert knew one another, according to police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner. He did not immediately have further details on the nature of their relationship, nor did he immediately know in whose apartment in the 2900 block of Ohio Street the shooting happened, or how many people were there at the time.

Hohbein is the daughter of Angela Schwarting and Jesse Hohbein. The family in a statement to the Tribune said "She was a light in this world that was taken too soon. She loved her family and friends, and was very loyal and would do anything for them."

A Facebook group "In Loving Memory of Taryn Hohbein" has been started for people to post memories and photos. Hohbein attended Bismarck High School, according to Bismarck Public Schools.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers entered the apartment and found Hohbein. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Gardiner said a handgun was used, but he would not say whether police recovered a weapon, citing department policy of not releasing information that might hinder a successful prosecution. Police have not said how many times or where on her body Hohbein was shot.

Lampert was arrested without incident in a residential neighborhood in the 400 block of South 16th Street around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

It's the first homicide reported in Bismarck this year. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department’s Investigations Division at 701-223-1212, or anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, going to bit.ly/3Yw3ywC, or texting BISPD and the tip to 847411.

Court documents show Lampert is on probation on a conviction last year for felony reckless endangerment-extreme indifference. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November and was sentenced to 1 ½ years of probation. Lampert was the driver of a vehicle that swerved toward two women -- one of them three months pregnant -- who yelled when the vehicle sped past them at a high speed around 1 a.m. on July 19, 2022, according to an affidavit.

(Check back for updates to this story.)