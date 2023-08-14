A Bismarck man involved in a five-hour standoff with police in late June has pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from the incident at an apartment building in the eastern part of the city.

Nicholas Wessels, 37, is charged with felony reckless endangerment and criminal trespass, along with two misdemeanors: criminal mischief and driving under suspension. He entered his pleas earlier this month and is scheduled for trial on Oct. 31. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the two felonies.

Police with an arrest warrant for Wessels in a domestic violence case conducted surveillance on him June 29 at a residence on North Fourth Street. Officers watched him leave and drive away in a car, and followed him to an apartment building in the 3200 block of East Thayer Avenue.

Wessels allegedly drove at high speeds, into incoming traffic and recklessly in construction zones, and later kicked in a door to an unoccupied apartment in the building on East Thayer, according to an affidavit.

The West Dakota SWAT team and hostage negotiators were brought to the scene, and residents of the building were evacuated. Wessels was eventually arrested without incident.

The day after his arrest he pleaded guilty to the domestic violence count, in which he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend when she tried to have him served with a protection order on June 20. He also pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license, in a June 28 incident in which he was accused of driving 50-60 mph on residential streets.

Wessels was sentenced in those three misdemeanor cases to a total of about six months in jail. He's incarcerated at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.