A Stanton woman is accused of dealing meth and using a fake identity after Bismarck police reportedly found her in possession of large amounts of the drug.

Officers conducted a welfare check Sunday on a vehicle that had been in the J.C. Penney parking lot at Kirkwood Mall for two hours. The woman in the car allegedly identified herself as Emilee Pflinger, using a North Dakota driver’s License. Authorities would later discover that her real identity is Shelby Lemer, 28.

An affidavit states that the vehicle did not belong to Lemer. She reportedly stated that she was in town just for the day and was going back to Hazen when she finished her food. She denied having anything illegal in the car, but a K-9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle allegedly resulted in a small amount of heroin, meth pipes and 126 grams of meth. A low-level user typically has no more than 3 grams, according to authorities.

Lemer faces a felony charge of drug possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She also is charged with misdemeanor false information to law enforcement. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash. Court records do not list an attorney for her. She could enter pleas at an Aug. 7 court hearing.