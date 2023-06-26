A Robinson man who allegedly used messages written on dollar bills to lure young men has pleaded not guilty to felony sex crime charges.

Shannon Geringer, 54, entered the pleas on June 16 and is scheduled for a Sept. 1 trial on felony luring and drug paraphernalia charges and a misdemeanor count of soliciting a minor. The felony charges each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Bismarck police allege Geringer communicated with men ages 18 and 19 by text and by giving them dollar bills on which he’d written lewd messages. He's accused of telling one of the men “I’m gonna just avoid hearing that” when the man told him in a text he was 17.

The two men met with police in mid-May after Geringer allegedly gave one of them a dollar bill at the north Walmart store with a handwritten note that included a phone number and offered sex acts, according to an affidavit. He's also accused of agreeing to meet the men and sending them photos of his genitals.

Geringer denied that he arranged a meeting or sent the photos, the affidavit states.

Officials allege they found a meth pipe in one of Geringer's socks as he was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center following his arrest.