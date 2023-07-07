This Bismarck Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a pickup truck that authorities say struck and injured a child on a bicycle.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection at South 12th Street and East Bismarck Expressway. The child was in a marked crosswalk, according to police. Authorities did not provide details on the child or the injuries.

The Dodge Dakota was last seen fleeing westbound on Expressway before officers arrived on scene. The vehicle had chrome bedrails and might have damage to the front driver-side corner, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Joseph Petersen at 701-223-1212. People also can submit a tip anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, going to bit.ly/3Yw3ywC, or texting BISPD and the tip to 847411.