Four law enforcement officers involved in a shooting last spring following a high-speed chase that ended on a busy south Bismarck street have been cleared of any wrongdoing and returned to full duty.

Newly available documents obtained by the Tribune this month help fill in details of the incident that played out on a Saturday night in late April. There also have been developments in the suspect's case, which has been moved from state court to federal court, where he could face a stiffer sentence if convicted.

Meanwhile, a Bismarck officer who shot a suspect in the northern part of the city last spring also has been cleared and returned to duty. The suspect is facing charges in two related cases in state court, and is set to stand trial in one of them next week.

South Bismarck incident

Bismarck Police Officers Cody Berger, Richard Jensen and Brandon Rosen, and Burleigh County Sheriff's Deputy Briar Lebeau were put on administrative leave following the April 22 incident in south Bismarck. That's standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

The three Bismarck officers returned to full duty on May 17, according to department spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner. Lebeau returned to full duty on May 22, according to Maj. Jim Hulm.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation closed out the bulk of its case on July 27, seven days after Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer sent an email.

"Lawyer had previously given an 'official verbal finding' that the actions of the officers were justified. Prosecution of the officers involved was declined," said the report approved by BCI Agent Mark Nickel.

The chase that Saturday evening began outside Bismarck as Burleigh County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Kyle Johnson -- whom they considered armed and dangerous -- on county and municipal warrants. The chase that authorities said reached speeds of 120 mph on rural roads ultimately ended near Ivy Avenue and South Washington Street in south Bismarck.

Johnson, 35, of Jamestown, during the chase allegedly weaved through traffic, forced vehicles off the road, and fired shots at pursuing officers. A female passenger in the car allegedly told investigators that Johnson reloaded his gun once, and by the end of the chase had apparently run it out of bullets, according to BCI reports the Tribune obtained through an open records request.

The passenger -- a friend who had gotten a ride from Fargo with Johnson -- also allegedly told police that Johnson had done meth before the incident.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper used spike strips south of Rawhide Avenue to deflate the front tires of Johnson’s car.

Johnson drove on rims at speeds up to 100 mph on Expressway, disregarded traffic signals, and struck a car and a guard rail, according to authorities. He allegedly stopped the car between the Bismarck Elks and Red Carpet Car Wash, got out, raised a handgun and pointed it at his own head before retreating into the vehicle when officers began firing at him.

All four officers fired, leaving 44 "bullet hole defects" in his car, according to the BCI reports. Metro-Area Ambulance Service reports state that a bullet grazed Johnson's left palm, leaving a cut an inch long and a few centimeters deep. He was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.

Johnson allegedly told investigators that he was a drug dealer and carried a gun "when I make runs." Authorities said they found meth in his car. Johnson has a lengthy criminal history.

The investigation found no bullet damage to the roadway, street signs or nearby buildings. One other vehicle in the area might have been struck by a bullet, according to the BCI reports. The passenger in Johnson's car ran into a nearby convenience store before the shooting and was not hurt. The documents state she cooperated with police. She was not charged.

Officers cleared

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch after the incident said his department has a policy that limits pursuits and “It almost has to be a deadly force situation before we’ll get involved.” Officers continue a pursuit if they believe a driver is going to hurt someone or already has, not for a simple traffic violation.

“This chase would not have gone on if the public was not in danger,” the chief said at the time. “He (Johnson) had a total disregard for anybody other than himself.”

The BCI left it up to Lawyer to decide if the officers' use of force warranted criminal charges. There is no written report of Lawyer's decision.

"I gave them a verbal indication that it was justified," she told the Tribune.

She cited "the circumstances of the case."

"The (suspect) was shooting out of a window, endangering the lives of the passersby as law enforcement is trying to stop him as he's speeding through town," she said.

Federal court documents indicate the gun was a 9 mm handgun that had its manufacturer's serial number removed. Serial numbers help police trace guns used in crimes.

The officers were justified in firing their weapons when Johnson allegedly raised his gun, Lawyer said.

The court case

Johnson initially was charged in state court with seven felonies and four misdemeanors. The felony charges included reckless endangerment and fleeing police, along with weapon- and drug-related counts. The most serious charge against him carried a potential punishment of 20 years in prison.

The state case was dismissed in late May, and Johnson was charged in federal court with four felonies:

possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Johnson could face decades in federal prison if convicted. He also faces drug- and gun-related charges related to a Nov. 1, 2022, traffic stop in Burleigh County, court documents show. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and is scheduled for a three-day trial beginning Nov. 28.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Christina Rudy, who was appointed to represent Johnson, declined comment to the Tribune, citing a policy of not commenting on pending cases.

Lawyer said she turned over prosecution of the case because she believes Johnson is more likely to get a stiffer sentence if convicted in that venue. There is no parole in the federal system.

"When they get convicted in federal court they serve their time," Lawyer said.

"Even if we were to get a sentence (in state court) that would protect society for a significant period of time, our parole system is such that he wouldn't serve a major portion of that typically," she said.

North Bismarck incident

Lawyer also cleared Bismarck Officer Damien Girodat in the north Bismarck shooting following a BCI investigation, and he returned to work in mid-June, Gardiner said.

The incident on May 4 began when officers responded to a midday report that a 19-year-old man had pulled a gun on another man at a residence in the 4100 block of Arlington Drive. Police said the two men were acquaintances.

A couple hours later police were notified that the suspect -- Daedyn Lewellyn, of Bismarck -- was at the U-Haul storage center near Interstate Loop. Lewellyn allegedly left the building with a weapon and was shot by Girodat.

The officer pointed his gun at Lewellyn and told him to get his hands up, but Lewellyn ignored the commands and reached for a handgun in his waistband, court documents allege. Girodat fired once and struck Lewellyn in the abdomen. Lewellyn's gun allegedly was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Lewellyn has since recovered and is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. He faces a felony terrorizing charge in the incident at the residence, and has pleaded not guilty and been scheduled for trial next Wednesday. He also faces felony terrorizing and reckless endangerment charges in the shooting. He could enter pleas at a Sept. 27 hearing.

Each of the charges carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Lewellyn's defense attorney didn't immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.