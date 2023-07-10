Two men convicted in the fatal shooting of a Bismarck man in 2021 during a drug-related incident were given lengthy prison sentences Monday, but not the maximum of life behind bars.

Kevin Hartson, 31, of Bismarck, and Devante Evans, 29, of Detroit, were accused of killing Reonardo Alexis, 26, and injuring Valentin Hidalgo-Rojas at a Mapleton Avenue apartment during a drug transaction on March 28, 2021. Hartson was sentenced to serve 15 years and Evans was sentenced to serve 20 years.

Hartson and Evans were arrested days after the killing in Douglas, Arizona, during a traffic stop. Both were charged with murder during the commission of another crime. Authorities concluded that Evans fired the gun and also charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and wearing a mask during a criminal offense.

The first trial, in March 2022, resulted in a hung jury when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision. A second trial resulted in the men being found guilty of all charges in March 2023.

Prosecutors on Monday asked for both men to be given the maximum sentence of life in prison, with Hartson being eligible for parole. They also asked that Evans be given the maximum sentences for his remaining charges, as well. The request was echoed by Hidalgo-Rojas, who spoke via Zoom, and family members of Alexis who were present in the courtroom.

Both defense attorneys requested lesser punishments for their clients -- Michael Hoffman asked that Evans be given 15 years, and Lloyd Suhr requested that Hartson be given 10 years.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen sentenced Evans to a total of 30 years in prison on all counts, with 10 years suspended and credit for more than two years already served. Hartson was sentenced to 25 years, with 10 years suspended and credit more for than two years served. Both will be on supervised probation for five years following their release.

Hartson was Alexis' friend and dealer, and the incident began as a drug deal between the two, according to Suhr. Hartson brought with him Evans, who wore a mask and had an AR-style weapon, the attorney said. A scuffle occurred in the apartment and four rounds were fired. Alexis was shot, and Hidalgo-Rojas was hit in the hand. Alexis later died at a Bismarck hospital.

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer on Monday argued that Hartson and Evans meant to cause harm based on the fact that Evans was armed and masked. She pointed out that Alexis was noticeably smaller in size and said there was no reason for a firearm to have been used. Lawyer also brought up Evans' past gun-related convictions.

Both defense attorneys said that the incident was not intended to be a robbery. Suhr claimed that it was instead a drug deal gone wrong. He said that the deal was planned over text messages that could be retrieved. Suhr also said that Hartson was in harm’s way and that Hidalgo-Rojas testified that he initially thought that Hartson was injured in the shooting.

Suhr referred to a pretrial investigation that he said showed Hartson and Evans had remorse for their actions.

Hartson spoke in court Monday, expressing guilt and saying he did not mean for Alexis to die.

“Reonardo’s face will be etched and seen in my dreams,” Hartson said.

Evans did not make a statement.

Family members of Alexis who spoke during the hearing asked for severe punishments for both men, but said the sentences would bring them closure.

“The nightmare is over for me and my family,” brother Matthew Alexis said.