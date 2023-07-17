A Mandan woman arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bismarck has been charged with felony reckless endangerment and fleeing.

Latricia Brave Bull, 26, allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before driving on Friday, according to an affidavit. The felony charges against her each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She also is charged with misdemeanor DUI and driving under suspension. She made her initial court appearance Monday. Court documents do not list an attorney for her.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper pursued a vehicle Friday afternoon after it made an improper lane change and cut off other vehicles near Expressway and University Drive. The car fled south on University Drive reaching 80 mph in a 35-mph zone before crashing into a light pole near Wachter Avenue, according to the Patrol.

Authorities reported that two passengers were in the car. One was transported to a hospital after complaining of pain, but was later found to be unharmed, according to the affidavit.

In addition to the criminal charges Brave Bull was cited for making an unsafe lane change, not wearing a seat belt, driving without liability insurance and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Those infractions are all punishable by fines.