A jury on Wednesday found a Mandan teenager guilty of fatally shooting a South Dakota man at a north Bismarck motel a year ago and wounding a worker at the business.

The verdict came after about 2 ½ hours of jury deliberations over two days in South Central District Court in Bismarck. Jesse Taylor Jr., 17, showed no emotion when the verdict of guilty to murder was read. He could face life in prison without parole. Sentencing wasn't immediately scheduled. Judge James Hill ordered a presentence investigation.

Taylor, then 16, was charged with murder in the Sept. 23, 2022, death of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin, South Dakota. Taylor and Thunder Shield knew each other, police said. Taylor also was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting and wounding a motel worker, and was convicted of that charge Wednesday. It carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

A judicial referee earlier moved the case from juvenile jurisdiction to adult court, saying Taylor had a limited juvenile history but didn’t comply with probation and admitted to committing other offenses while on probation.

Attorneys representing Taylor and the state summarized in their closing arguments Tuesday more than a week's worth of evidence and testimony. Defense attorney Phillip Becher claimed his client acted in self-defense following a verbal altercation with Thunder Shield at the Motel 6. Prosecutor Dennis Ingold said Becher's claim of self-defense had no basis in law.

"Before using deadly force, an individual is required to retreat," he said. "He could have, and he should have."

Ingold showed jurors surveillance video recorded at the motel. He said the video clips showed Taylor had more than one avenue of escape from Thunder Shield, who appeared to be acting in an agitated state. Video showed Thunder Shield on the second floor of the motel, with Taylor one floor below. A separate clip then showed Thunder Shield on the ground floor, and according to Ingold acting in a menacing manner.

Becher said that menacing manner is exactly why Taylor's use of deadly force -- firing five shots from a semi-automatic pistol at Thunder Shield -- was reasonable conduct. Becher made more than one reference to a size advantage Thunder Shield held over Taylor, and said that size coupled with comments like "I'm gonna beat (you)" gave Taylor a reasonable expectation of physical harm.

"It is a self-defense case," Becher said. "Jesse was justified in his actions."

At one point before the shooting Taylor left the motel's first floor, and it was only when Thunder Shield came downstairs to confront him again that Taylor fired the weapon, according to Becher.

Ingold said the fact Taylor fired multiple rounds over a period of several seconds showed that Taylor intended to kill Thunder Shield. Five rounds were fired, with four striking Thunder Shield. The fifth bullet struck motel employee Frederick Loewy, who was wounded.

Taylor fled the scene on foot following the shooting. He was arrested in Warren, Minnesota, that evening. The firearm was recovered later by a resident in Bismarck's Jaycee Centennial Park.

"Clearly there was some animosity between these two, but Jesse could have retreated," Ingold told jurors. "But he didn't. You must find him guilty."

They did, choosing to convict Taylor on the murder charge over lesser alternatives of manslaughter or negligent homicide.

Members of Taylor's family who were present while the verdict was read expressed their displeasure upon leaving the courthouse, drawing the attention of courthouse security.

As Taylor was escorted from the building, family members could be heard expressing their solidarity, saying "We love you baby," and "You got this."

It wasn't clear if Thunder Shield had any family in the courtroom.