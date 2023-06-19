A Mandan man is accused of dealing fentanyl after police said they discovered $10,000 worth of illegal drugs in his Bismarck hotel room.

Bismarck police officers investigated a suspicious odor coming from a room at Americas Best Value Inn & Suites last Thursday. The room was registered under 32-year-old Blake Boatwright, who consented to a search of the room, according to an affidavit. Police reportedly found 289 fentanyl pills, meth, drug paraphernalia, $5,000 in cash, two phones and a 9 mm pistol.

Officers spoke with Boatwright, who allegedly admitted to selling fentanyl pills. Content on his phone supported the claim, authorities said. Boatwright also allegedly admitted to owning the gun.

Boatwright faces two drug felonies, the most serious of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say he has past convictions in North Dakota, South Carolina and Georgia.

In January 2022 he was sentenced to serve 1½ years in prison for drug and weapons crimes in Minot. Last month he pleaded guilty in Morton County to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to a driving offense and was sentenced to 1 ½ years of probation.

Court records do not list an attorney for him. He could enter pleas at a July 17 court hearing. A judge on Friday set his bond at $25,000 cash. He remained in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Monday afternoon.

Three other people were in the hotel room with Boatwright, according to the affidavit. One faces drug possession charges and one faces a count of fleeing police.