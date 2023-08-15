A Mandan man faces a felony trespassing charge after allegedly scaling a fence at the North Dakota National Guard headquarters in Bismarck and entering the secure military facility.

Ruben Garcia, 36, was arrested at Fraine Barracks shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, according to court documents. The installation in west Bismarck is surrounded by a chain-link fence with barbed wire lining the top, with armed security guards at the gate, according to a police affidavit. The document did not say how Garcia allegedly got over the top of the fence.

Garcia allegedly told a responding officer that he had been robbed and was being chased by a man with a gun. The officer stated in the affidavit that he determined Garcia was "severely paranoid and hallucinating" and that Garcia's story about being chased was not substantiated.

"Ruben entered and remained in a highly secured premises, knowing he was not privileged to do so," Officer Brennan Bennington wrote in the affidavit.

Garcia faces a criminal trespass charge that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. Court documents do not list an attorney for him. He could enter pleas at a court hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.

A judge set bond at $1,000 cash. Garcia remained at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon.